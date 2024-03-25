by Newt Gingrich

Following President Biden’s suggestion that Israel should turn the Gazan city of Rafah into a sanctuary city for Hamas terrorists, Senator Schumer went a step further. Mr. Schumer called for the replacement of the duly elected Prime Minister of Israel.

Mr. Schumer then unilaterally declared that Israel’s effort to defeat the terrorists who slaughtered, raped, and tortured its citizens was no longer acceptable to the rest of the planet. Like virtually all of the American elite, including Mr. Biden, Mr. Schumer called for a two-state solution to the problem of Gaza.

Let’s be clear: Allowing Hamas to survive at Rafah would be an enormous strategic defeat for Israel — and a great victory for terrorism. It would guarantee future assaults on Israeli civilians. This is not a theory. Hamas’ basic position is, “not a single Jew will remain.” Mr. Schumer is the highest-ranking elected Jewish official in America. You would think he would be bothered by Hamas’ commitment to genocide.

Read More on NY Sun

Watch More of Newt's Commentary Here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF0V7nvfhrs8XxGGwIig8IeO4J2cGJj_N Please comment, like, share and subscribe to Newt's YouTube Channel!

Newt's Latest Articles:

Newt's Latest Podcasts: