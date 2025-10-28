There is a real possibility that President Donald Trump and his team have saved religious freedom in South Korea – and Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon’s life.

Mother Moon is an 82-year-old South Korean religious leader who has been imprisoned by the new government.

She and her husband Rev. Sun Myoung Moon founded the Unification Church in 1954. In 1992, Mother Moon founded the Women’s Federation for Peace. Today it has members in 143 countries. She now leads the Family Federation for World Peace. It routinely has conferences with leaders from more than 160 countries focusing on ending conflicts, defending religious liberty, and creating global fellowship. In a real way, she represents hope for millions of people around the world.

It was shocking when new Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s government arrested Mother Moon and kept her in isolation. She was reportedly forced to sleep on the floor, kept in a single room, and interrogated for up to 10 hours a day.

There was no clear way to save her within the new Lee government. Then President Trump and his team took up the cause of religious liberty in Korea. They were inspired in part by Charlie Kirk’s speech in Korea just days before Kirk was assassinated.

President Trump’s impact is widespread and extraordinary. He traveled to the Middle East and orchestrated a historic breakthrough with 25 nations meeting to develop peace and prosperity. Then he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and increased the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

After a brief time in Washington dealing with the government shutdown, White House renovations, and other issues, the President has gone to Asia for a series of meetings. Along the way, he and Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent went all in to help Argentinian President Javier Milei win an enormous, almost shocking off-year election.

Now, President Trump is in Asia, and he has another opportunity to make an historic difference in South Korea.

South Korean President Lee has been moving toward an anti-religious dictatorial regime. His administration has been locking up a growing number of religious leaders.

This is why Kirk spoke up. The anti-religious persecution was getting out of hand.

President Trump and his administration have been clear that persecution of religious leaders is unacceptable. American forces have been in Korea defending the democracy since 1950. Since we are still vital to keeping the North Korean dictatorship from attacking, it appears President Lee is taking President Trump and his team’s admonitions seriously.

After months of the government prosecuting religious leaders, President Lee recently spoke up at a cabinet meeting with shocking admissions of injustice. He acknowledged that prosecutors in South Korea had been making baseless indictments and keeping innocent people trapped in the legal system. Further he charged that they had been selectively prosecuting political enemies and ignoring crimes committed by political allies. He stressed that going forward, the government would redouble its effort to ensure the legal system was fair and unbiased.

Without saying so directly, President Lee admitted the injustices which had been inflicted on Mother Moon and her fellow religious leaders.

Now President Lee’s words should become deeds. Mother Moon and others wrongly held in South Korea should be released.

Hopefully this will happen promptly, so Mother Moon can greet President Trump when he arrives.

