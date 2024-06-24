by Newt Gingrich

Many Americans were shocked when they heard Russian warships were spotted off the coast of Miami on their way to Cuba.

For many, it brought back memories of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. At that time, the Soviet Union attempted to offset the presence of American nuclear armed ballistic missiles in Turkey by placing similar nuclear armed ballistic missiles in Cuba.

President Kennedy regarded Soviet nuclear missiles 90 miles from Key West as a direct threat to America. The missiles would have short flight times. The Canadian and American air defense systems were focused on the north to detect potential Soviet bombers or missiles coming across the North Pole. Trying to contain a southern threat would have been an incredibly expensive and complicated undertaking.

