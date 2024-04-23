by Newt Gingrich

The left claims to care about income inequality, but time and time again, its members reject solutions that allow more people to accumulate assets and savings. That’s because the left wants to end income inequality by leveling everyone down so everyone will be equally miserable. The American way, however, is to help everyone move up in income and have a better life.

One example of a dramatic effort to empower the poor and help them enrich themselves was developed by then-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Jack Kemp, under President George H. W. Bush.

As a congressman from Buffalo, Kemp helped develop supply-side economics and authored the Kemp-Roth three-year tax cut, which became the basis for President Ronald Reagan’s tax cut plan.

