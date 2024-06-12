Newt joined Inner Circle members to have a discussion about current events.

Speaker Newt Gingrich spoke with Inner Circle members about current events that could impact all Americans. So, in case you missed it, here is a quick recap for you!

Topics Covered: Speaker Gingrich discussed President Joe Bidens recent polling woes and how public opinion could force the Democratic Party to consider replacing Biden as the 2024 Presidential Election Democratic Candidate.

Speaking of Elections, Newt discussed how Donald Trump’s election favorability has risen since his trial in New York. His polling and fundraising numbers are growing and making him stronger than ever before.

Across the pond, recent European parliamentary elections have destroyed the left. Pro-nationalist conservativism is on the rise for major European nations such as Germany, Italy, and France.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for snap elections after dissolving parliament. He’s trying to keep power as French people tire of his party’s leadership. Meanwhile, the Green Party in Germany took massive losses. Right wing success in the European elections could lead to serious political change there in the future.

Ukraine and Israel are both succeeding as of late in their respective wars, and victories are being won as well as new offensives potentially being theorized.

Questions Answered: Speaker Gingrich answered many questions in the Inner Circle Live. He talked about President Trumps vice presidential pick, election integrity concerns, and Bidens failing economy. He also answered member questions about President Trump’s future legal concerns, political unrest from pro-Palestine groups, and the difficult job Speaker Mike Johnson has to keep and grow the Republican U.S. House majority.

