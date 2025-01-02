Remembering President Jimmy Carter
Callista and I are sorry to learn of the passing of President Jimmy Carter, and we extend our deepest condolences to the Carter family.
by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and Speaker Newt Gingrich
Callista and I are sorry to learn of the passing of President Jimmy Carter, and we extend our deepest condolences to the Carter family.
I first knew President Carter more than 50 years ago, when I was teaching at West Georgia College and he was governor. He was energetic, intelligent, and constantly seeking reforms to create a better future for Georgia. Carter's 1976 presidential campaign was an amazing performance of an underdog who simply understood the post-Watergate and post-Vietnam mood of the country better than anyone else.
In Congress, I served with President Carter in 1979 and 1980. Later, I worked with the Carter Presidential Library on ending corruption around the world -- and with his Atlanta Project on helping the poor and breaking cycles of poverty.
At every turn, President Carter and his beloved Rosalynn worked to build a better world. President Carter invited me to join him in building homes with Habitat for Humanity in Georgia and Kentucky. Inspired by President Carter's work, we built a Habitat home in San Diego during the 1996 Republican National Convention. House Republicans also built a Habitat home in Washington, DC.
President Carter was a great citizen and a remarkable American. His legacy of service is an example for all of us.