by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and Speaker Newt Gingrich

On Memorial Day, we honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and defend our freedoms. These American heroes courageously fought against the evils of tyranny, terrorism, slavery, and religious persecution.



Memorial Day was first observed as Decoration Day at Arlington National Cemetery in 1868. The holiday paid tribute to the Union and Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War. Memorial Day was later declared a national holiday by Congress in 1971. Now, the holiday is observed to honor the more than 1 million Americans who have laid down their lives in combat since the founding of our nation.

America’s first defenders were the soldiers of the courageous Continental Army and their leader, General George Washington. Despite being poorly trained and under-equipped, the Continental Army bravely took on the British empire. Their courage and sacrifice showed the world that America was worth defending and preserving.

But freedom is never guaranteed. For more than two centuries – from the ridges of Gettysburg to the forests of Argonne, and from the beaches of Normandy to the mountains of Afghanistan – American service members have stood on the frontlines of freedom and given their lives to protect and defend the United States of America. We honor their sacrifice.

As then-Governor Ronald Reagan wisely said at his 1967 gubernatorial inaugural address, “Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people.”

This Memorial Day, we express our deepest gratitude to the men and women who bravely fought and died in America’s armed forces. They gave their lives so that we can remain safe, prosperous, and free.