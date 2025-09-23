Reform of Social Security Disability Benefits Could Help Move Countless Americans Toward Greater Sense of Their Own Capabilities
Some 60% of those on Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income would like to work, yet less than 1% of beneficiaries are ‘able to leave the program for work.'
The House Ways and Means Committee recently held an important hearing that could help move America toward a much better future.
The committee’s recent report, “Five Key Moments: Hearing on Barriers to Work for People with Disabilities,” highlights how the country could move from being focused on disabilities to capabilities.
According to the committee, 60 percent of those on Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income would like to work. However, less than one percent of the Disability Insurance beneficiaries “have been able to leave the program for work.”