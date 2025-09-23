The House Ways and Means Committee recently held an important hearing that could help move America toward a much better future.

The committee’s recent report, “Five Key Moments: Hearing on Barriers to Work for People with Disabilities,” highlights how the country could move from being focused on disabilities to capabilities.

According to the committee, 60 percent of those on Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income would like to work. However, less than one percent of the Disability Insurance beneficiaries “have been able to leave the program for work.”

Read More on NYSun