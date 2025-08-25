Red Gamso is the Digital Media and Design Manager at Gingrich 360. She oversees the company’s digital media efforts, including websites and social media platforms. She's been in the marketing field for over 17 years and is a native of Southwest Florida.

Red received her B.A. in advertising and business management from Florida Atlantic University and holds a hospitality and tourism management certification.

Prior to joining Gingrich 360, Red built a career specializing in performance-driven marketing, CRM strategy, and digital growth. With over a decade of experience in email marketing, affiliate management, and partnerships, she has managed campaigns that expand reach, deepen audience engagement, and drive measurable revenue. Red has worked at three national headquarters, leading initiatives that integrated CRM systems, streamlined social media strategies, and launched membership communities and digital products. She combines a strong technical foundation with an entrepreneurial approach, helping organizations maximize visibility, strengthen relationships, and scale effectively..

For community involvement, she’s part of the Disaster Ready Collier County Board of Directors and marketing committee, on the board of the David Lawrence Centers Advocates, where she also received her mental health first aid certification, and is a board member and program chair of the Public Relations Society of America Gulf Coast Chapter. She serves on the marketing committee of Farm City BBQ, was part of the communications committee for Southwest Florida BlueZones, and was the PTO president and corresponding secretary of her children’s elementary school.

For community leadership, Red received the 40 Under 40 Gulfshore Business award and is a graduate of Associate Leadership Collier.