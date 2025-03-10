by Newt Gingrich

In 1994, Republicans won our first House majority in 40 years with the Contract with America. Two years later, we became the first re-elected GOP House majority in 68 years. We learned many lessons in this process – lessons that today’s Republican House majority could put to use.

First of all, it is not enough to do the right things. You must do the right things in the right way to keep the trust and support of the American people.

If you do the right things in the wrong way – without buy-in from the American people – you’ll be deserted. Then, your opponents will become a majority and immediately repeal all the good things you did.

I have been thinking about this specifically about the budget reconciliation bill which House Republicans are trying to pass. I realized there were five principles Republicans should follow for communicating the right policies in the right way.

Numbers are Meaningless

Do not talk in numbers. Talk in values. We successfully passed welfare reform because it was about the moral imperative of work and independence. The reform just happened to save money. Similarly, Medicare Advantage was about increasing the range of choices for retirees, and it happened to save money. Republicans should always lead with values argument and answer questions at a values level. If you lead with numbers – and argue about numbers – you will lose people’s attention and get buried in math problems.

Speak to Everyday Americans

Republicans should explain every policy in terms the average family can understand. What does this new policy mean to them? Why is it the right policy for their lives and their future? If you can’t clearly explain the policy to the average American, then you should not do it. Remember President Abraham Lincoln’s admonition that with popular sentiment nothing can fail. Without popular sentiment, nothing can succeed. Don’t risk doing the right thing the wrong way. Your opponents will lie about your policy – and then replace you in office.



Don’t Say “Cut”

Always talk about slowing down the rate of growth in entitlements. Never talk about cutting entitlements. The budget for Medicare increases every year. It’s a fact. However, the Congressional Budget Office is a liberal bastion which will set mythical baselines to score a conservative bill as a cut to Medicare – even if the bill increases Medicare spending. In 1996 we trained every Republican member to talk about increases and slowing growth. Those who used the word “cut” – in public and closed discussions – had to put a dollar in a jar.

Drain the Swamp

In some areas, there will be reductions. These will usually be due to the elimination of waste, fraud, and obsolete programs. The country strongly favors “draining the swamp” and reducing Washington waste (in the 70 percent-plus range). Find a handful of indefensible examples of waste, fraud, and obsolescence and repeat them constantly in speeches, interviews, town hall meetings, and debates with opponents.

Patriotism Wins

Patriotism is the strongest value in our political language. Constantly remind people that America needs Washington cleaned up. America needs to end wasteful spending and giant deficits. America needs the prosperity that smaller deficits, lowered interest rates, fewer taxes and less regulation will enable. A prosperous America is good for all Americans – and necessary for our survival in a dangerous world. Shrinking – and eventually balancing – the federal budget is an act of patriotism and good citizenship.

If every Republican learns and uses these five principles, passing the reconciliation bill will be seen as an enormous success at the grassroots level. That will mean 2026 will become a much stronger election.

