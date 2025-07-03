by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and Speaker Newt Gingrich

On Independence Day, we reflect on a remarkable moment in American history 249 years ago, when 56 men from 13 colonies gathered in Philadelphia to sign the Declaration of Independence. There, our founders declared with one voice: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

This act of political and moral courage changed the world forever. Since 1776, the values and ideals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution have been exported to democracies around the globe and have lifted millions of people out of tyranny, poverty, and oppression.

Next year, we will observe the 250th anniversary of America’s founding. It will be a tremendous celebration of the spirit of independence which led our founders to create the greatest, freest, and most prosperous nation on Earth. Across the country, communities will have the opportunity to reflect on our founding principles and remember our nation’s unique history.

This year, as we look ahead to our historic anniversary, we remember our shared responsibilities as Americans. There are those in the world who wish us harm and threaten our way of life. The great experiment our founding fathers launched in 1776 requires each generation to preserve its freedom for the next. As Benjamin Franklin cautioned, we have “a Republic – if you can keep it.” The lessons of America’s independence were not meant to be left behind in 1776.

Our founders pledged to each other, their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor on the belief that government must derive its power from the people. As Americans, we must remember and renew that pledge. And we must be active citizens who engage in our communities, participate in elections, and defend our democracy.

We hope you have a wonderful Independence Day!