by Newt Gingrich

Vladimir Putin is making three disastrous mistakes. If he keeps it up, he may bring about the end of his dictatorship.

First, Mr. Putin clearly believed the former chairman of America’s Joint Chiefs, Mark Milley, who said the Russian army could control Kiev in three days. When that failed decisively, Mr. Putin decided he could win a war of attrition. Yet, the Ukrainians did not collapse.

Instead, they innovated, drove the Russian Black Sea Fleet into total withdrawal, and modernized with weapons given to them by America and European allies.

