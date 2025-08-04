by Newt Gingrich

President Putin’s strategy of lying while bombing is finally wearing out. In recent days it has become increasingly clear that President Trump is getting fed up with the Russian dictator’s lies. Given all we know about Mr. Trump, his response will likely be powerful and clear-eyed.

There are two guidelines Mr. Trump will consider as he brings more pressure to bear on Mr. Putin.

First, there are no circumstances in which Mr. Trump will put American forces into Ukraine. He is deeply opposed to expensive American foreign interventions. They have been costly in American lives and in tragically wounded young Americans.

