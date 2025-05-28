by Newt Gingrich

Despite the turmoil and anxiety being spread by the country’s elites and the propaganda media, the American people are rendering a remarkably positive judgement about President Donald J. Trump’s second term.

As Rasmussen Reports pollster Mark Mitchell recently posted on X:

“Holy crap - it happened! For the first time in our polling history A MAJORITY says the country is on the right track Don't F it up, Republicans.”

To put this in context, in November 2024, Real Clear Politics reported the results were 26 percent right track, 63 percent wrong track.

Going from down 37 points to up 1 point in the first four months of a new administration is an astounding achievement.

And this is not just one survey.

Matt Towery of Insider Advantage noted that its poll has President Trump at 55 percent approval. Rasmussen Reports has him at 52 percent approval. Towery told me he believes these numbers are within each other’s margins of error.

Yet another poll, the Democracy Institute, reported that President Trump has a 6-point approval advantage at 52 percent to 46 percent. Even more striking, the poll showed 51 percent felt President Trump was fixing America while only 37 percent (close to the base of the Democratic Party) disagreed. As Democracy Institute Founding Director Patrick Basham put it: “[a] MASSIVE margin of +14 points, Americans say he is ‘fixing’ America.”

So, three different polls show extraordinary positive results for President Trump. Of course, they did not make the front page of the New York Times or Washington Post. They did not become breaking news on NBC, CBS, or ABC (and forget the last outposts of the left at MSNBC and CNN).

The elites are content reassuring each other that everything is terrible and President Trump is doomed to fail. Unfortunately for them – and fortunately for the country – the American people increasingly disagree.

There are several things strengthening President Trump.

For starters, his energy, hard work, and constant presence help him. His speech at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day was reassuring to millions of Americans who want a pro-military, patriotic Commander-in-Chief.

The constant stream of foreign leaders coming through the White House is a reminder that President Trump has made America the center of world activities again. It makes the left’s worries about his supposed isolationism ridiculous.

During his triumphal tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Dubai President Trump brought home commitments for $1 trillion in new sales and more than $1 trillion in new investments. This is the kind of dynamic America in which the American people want to live and believe.

Gasoline prices have come down. Egg prices have come down from their peak. Everything is still too expensive – but the direction is encouraging.

Passage of the One Big Beautiful bill in the House was a dramatic victory. The close cooperation between President Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson on the budget bill is a reassuring reminder that the long, tedious, and human constitutional process of legislating is still operating.

President Trump promptly shifted to acknowledging Senate Republicans should draft their own version of the bill and conference with the House. Although he urged them to get it done this summer. This is another clear signal that the constitutional system is working.

Meanwhile, the left fears an imaginary dictatorship.

President Trump’s remarkable success stopping illegal immigration at the border has pleased millions of Americans.

At the same time, Americans are growing angry at arrogant left-wing federal district judges who act as though they are superior to the President of the United States. If the Supreme Court does not intervene and establish limits on the power of district judges, there will presently be a massive public movement for Congress and the President to bring them under control. President Thomas Jefferson did something similar with the Judiciary Act of 1802.

The fight with Harvard also strengthens the President. Many millions of Americans are sick of Ivy League arrogance. They are turned off by leftwing professors who despise America. And they are infuriated with out of control, out of touch campuses. The longer Harvard fights, the stronger President Trump will get.

Finally, President Trump’s toughness in tariff negotiations is helping him. The supposedly sophisticated elites are made nervous by the constant maneuvering and back and forth. Average Americans see a president who is negotiating a better deal for them. This and the fight to control the border are major reasons people believe America is back on the right track.

These are historic poll results about an historic presidency.

Every member of Congress, regardless of party, should note the American peoples’ dramatic surge of support for President Trump – and work to make his agenda a success. That’s what most Americans want.

