by Newt Gingrich

President Trump is leading a triumphal tour of key Arab countries, and the propaganda press can’t bring itself to cover the trip honestly.

It is useful to remember that Mr. Trump’s first overseas trip in 2017 began with a visit to Saudi Arabia. That event was brilliantly orchestrated by Jared Kushner. The Saudi king, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, convinced 53 other Muslim countries to attend the historic summit with the new American president.

As Mr. Trump told me a few days after he returned, the Saudi king met him at the airport and was at his side for every event throughout his stay. That family friendship has clearly carried over to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been modernizing the kingdom at an amazing rate. He is opening it up to tourism and modernity on a scale no one would have thought possible 10 years ago.

