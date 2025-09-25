President Donald J. Trump’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly was uniquely historic and authentically Trump.

I had particular interest in the President’s blunt comments about the United Nations’ inadequacy and the need to reform it.

In 2005, former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell and I led a task force on the United Nations. After a great deal of study and analysis, we published our report: American Interests and UN Reform.

American Interests And Un Reform 3.13MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It was clear from our work that the United Nations was a failing institution at the time. It was undermined by corruption, nepotism, ineffective bureaucracies, and a philosophy that good intentions were more important than good outcomes.

Despite the best efforts of a distinguished 14-member bipartisan task force – and the decisive, unambiguous call for fundamental reform – the United Nations shrugged everything off and continued to decay.

From that experience focusing on what had to be done to make the United Nations a useful and effective agent for a better world, I was delighted by President Trump’s tone and clear-eyed bluntness.

President Trump explicitly repudiated the globalism and anti-nationalism which have driven international elites for more than a century. On April 17, 1917, President Woodrow Wilson said, “the world must be made safe for democracy.” It was his justification for entering World War I. This set a romantic, unrealistic tone for what the next 100 years brought. When President Wilson later outlined his 14 points for “a just peace” on Jan. 9, 1918, he became even more committed to a fantasy vision of a world which simply was not going to become real.

America’s British, French, and Italian allies tolerated Wilson’s idealism and speeches. But they had no intention of giving up their traditional systems of power. As part of Wilson’s idealism, they agreed to create a League of Nations. Wilson argued in his July 10, 1919 address to the U.S. Senate that “A new order of affairs is to be set up in which we shall deal with one another upon the basis of right and justice rather than upon the basis of force and self-interest.”

The League was established, but America failed to join. The great powers continued to play great power politics. Armies, navies, and eventually air forces mattered more than diplomats and politicians’ idealistic aspirations.

World War I killed an estimated 10 million military service members and 7 million civilians – with millions more missing. The orderly, self-confident European World of 1914 had been destroyed.

Decades later, came World War II. There were an estimated 21 million to 25 million military deaths – and 50 million to 55 million civilian deaths. Further, there was a huge, seemingly continuous wave of refugees around the world.

Faced with this carnage, the leaders in 1945 resurrected President Wilson’s vision of internationalism taming nationalism. As the war ended, 50 nations gathered at San Francisco to found the United Nations.

The elites found the horrors of two world wars so great that they constructed a mental commitment to solving the world’s problems through international institutions.

Since, in their experience, nation states had been dangerous and started wars, the elites tried to submerge nation states in a larger system of globalism and multinational efforts.

For 70 years, this anti-nationalist, globalist, elitist-dominated system reigned. No American or European leaders were prepared to challenge the premises, policies, and institutions of this globalist illusion.

In effect, the elites said the only alternative to the international system we have set up is horrible war. Therefore, we must pretend things are working – even if it is clear they are not. Further, absent a war, the international order had to keep busy with unrealistic commitments to passion projects such as international wealth redistribution, aggressive environmentalism, and eroding national borders.

Suddenly, in 2015, this globalist, elite fantasy was sharply challenged by one unique, entrepreneurial, and charismatic leader named Trump.

In his thinking, President Trump may be the deepest student of real politick since Chancellor Otto von Bismarck in the late 19th century. When something is failing, President Trump has the courage to say it isn’t working. When an institution is lying to itself and others, President Trump is willing to explicitly say so.

You must go all the way back to President Theodore Roosevelt to find the same energetic willingness to take on the old order and insist on change for a better future.

When President Trump came to the United Nations for the first time on Sept. 20, 2017, the delegates listened to him as a weird American anomaly. They did not take him seriously and assumed he would be replaced by someone who understood the international elitist game.

Now, eight years later, they realize they are dealing with one of the most powerful figures in modern history. They watched the all-out effort to destroy him – and his phoenix-like rise from the ashes. In nine months, he has begun to reshape every aspect of international trade, patterns of migration, and military capabilities. He’s doing this while also restoring the values and principles of American nationalism.

President Trump’s speech clearly outlined the core principles which will define the world he is determined to grow.

Every American – and foreign leader – should study President Trump’s recent address to understand the principles which will shape the future. He plans to replace the failures of the past and achieve the golden age in which a practical America leads.

Listen to the latest episode of Newt’s World: