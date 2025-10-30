On Jesse Watters Primetime, Newt Gingrich ranked President Trump as one of the most effective presidents in U.S. history, potentially third behind Washington and Lincoln, ahead of Reagan. He highlighted Trump’s transformative impact and criticized Democrats as increasingly radical and disconnected from mainstream America.
President Trump is Making His Mark
Highlights of President Trump's transformative impact.
Oct 30, 2025
