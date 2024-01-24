by Newt Gingrich

President Trump may have broken historic ground with his victory speech after winning the Iowa Caucus. He spoke about saving cities — and working with Democrats to achieve that goal. This isn’t something you’d expect to hear from the leading Republican presidential candidate.

It has been a long time since Republicans have expressed positive attitudes toward cities. Our major cities are dominated by Democrats and filled with huge bureaucracies. They are hobbled by wasteful union work rules and operate within a liberal — and at times radical — culture. For decades, it has been easier for Republicans to ignore big cities.

The news press, which is largely centered in big cities, has also routinely been anti-Republican. Insensitive Republican policies and an aggressively liberal press led to the famous October 30, 1975, New York Daily News headline “Ford to City: Drop Dead.”

