When President Trump announced the federal government was taking over law enforcement in the nation’s capital, I applauded.

The District of Columbia is a federal district. It was created by the Founding Fathers to be the neutral site for governing the country without being vulnerable to pressure from Virginia, Maryland, or other states.

By definition, the federal government is the ultimate guarantor of public safety in Washington. When I was speaker of the House, we inherited a bankrupt, out-of-control, crime-ridden, and functionally incompetent city government.

