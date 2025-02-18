by Newt Gingrich

The best explanation of President Trump’s aggressive strategy can be found in ancient Greece. Like Alexander the Great, Mr. Trump is cutting the Gordian knot.

According to legend, in Phrygia (in what is now Turkey) an oxcart was held together by a complex knot. No one could untie it. An oracle prophesized that whoever could loose the knot would rule all of Asia.

When the brilliant young Macedonian king arrived, he examined the knot carefully and could not find the ends. So, he pulled his sword and cut the Gordian knot. It was unconventional but effective. He went on to conquer what the Greeks considered Asia, including part of India (while being driven out of Afghanistan).

Read More on NY Sun