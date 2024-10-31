by Newt Gingrich

President Donald J. Trump is showing Americans what real “politics of joy” look like.

He held a press conference in a garbage truck wearing a garbage collector’s vest (which he then wore to a rally with thousands of people). He served French fries at a McDonald’s drive-thru window. He went to a Pittsburgh Steelers game where the crowd chanted “USA.” He headlined a rally at Madison Square Garden before 20,000 people. The list goes on.

There is a certain irony that Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign tried to project the concept of joy – while President Trump is clearly having a great time and being more joyful.

Two things drove this home for me Wednesday.

First, Paul Manafort gave a fascinating interview with Mark Halperin. Manafort has spent four decades working with President Trump. He made the point that Trump has always liked people – and liked interacting with people. This became an enormous advantage for Trump as a candidate.

I noticed this quality last week, when I wrote “French Fries vs French Laundry.” In that column I referenced the day he did a variety of jobs at one of his hotels, which were then shown on Oprah. It was clear he got a kick out of working and hanging out with people.

Watching President Trump campaign in the Bronx – at a rally most Republicans wouldn’t have held – made it obvious he identified with and enjoyed interacting with the kind of workers who had built his buildings. Eating with gusto at a food truck in Queens seemed perfectly natural for the Queens native. He’s clearly having a ball.

By contrast, the self-described candidate of joy has been expressing hatred about her opponent. She’s calling him a fascist, an admirer of Hitler, and a would-be dictator. There is clearly no joy in Harris’s world.

The absurdity of Democrats claiming to be joyful was driven home on Fox News’s “Gutfeld!”. The show played a segment of comments made by speakers at the Democratic National Convention:

Barrack Obama: “The joy, and the excitement that we’re seeing around this campaign.”

Michelle Obama: “The joy of her laughter and her light!”

Kelley Robinson: “We’re voting for joy! Somebody say ‘joy!’”

Hakeem Jeffries: “Joy. Joy. Joy.”

Hillary Clinton: “With faith in each other, and joy in our hearts.”

Tim Walz: “With energy, with passion, and with joy.”

Bill Clinton: “We need Kamala Harris the President of Joy.”

Oprah: “And let us choose j-o-y!”

President Joe Biden’s most recent claim that Trump supporters were “garbage,” is a far cry from promises made at the beginning of the Harris campaign.

Isn’t it amazing how rapidly the Democratic Party of joy turned into the Harris party of anger, hostility, name-calling, and bitter divisiveness?

If you watch the two candidates, you know that President Trump is having the time of his life and really enjoying being with people and doing fun things. You also know that Vice President Harris is frightened, rigid, insecure, and would like to hide until she is coronated president.

Think of the nominating process. President Trump fought his way past 15 solid Republican candidates in 2016. Then this year he had to defeat a number of first-rate candidates. He campaigned cheerfully, enthusiastically, and effectively.

By contrast, Vice President Harris dropped out in 2019 before a single vote was cast for the Democratic nomination. Then she was hand-picked (probably by Nancy Pelosi and the Obamas) and the vice presidency was handed to her. This year, she did not receive a single vote or earn a single delegate. She did not campaign for the nomination. Just like the vice presidency, she got the nomination for President because the bosses picked her.

Now, she is frightened, and President Trump is having a blast.

Watch the two of them for five minutes and you will know President Trump is the real candidate of joy.

For more commentary from Newt Gingrich, visit Gingrich360.com. Also, subscribe to the Newt’s World podcast.