by Newt Gingrich

I think President Trump's ten lessons he had learned about life are so profound, I want to share what he said to the students at the University of Alabama.

As you embark on this great adventure, let me share some of the biggest lessons I've learned from a lifetime spent building dreams and beating the odds. I beat a lot of odds. A lot of people said, "I don't know," but it worked out okay. Where are we? Oh gee, I'm president. How did that happen?

Now, you're going to be in the same position. Would you like to hear some of these ideas or should I just skip over that part, huh? That's going to be more interesting than all the other stuff, which was slightly political, right? I'm going to give it to you, though—just as I see it and as I've learned it, the hard way and the easy way.

First, if you're here today and think that you're too young to do something great, let me tell you that you are wrong. You're not too young. You can have great success at a very young age. You're all very young. In America, with drive and ambition, young people can do anything.

I was 28 when I took my first big gamble—to develop a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the Grand Hyatt—and it worked out incredibly well. But I was very young at the time. I was like a very young person in sort of an old person's business.

Steve Jobs was 21 when he founded Apple. Walt Disney was 21 when he founded Disney. James Madison, James Monroe, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson—they were no older than 25 when they began the journeys that etched their names into the history books for all time.

So to everyone here today: Don't waste your youth. Go out and fight right from the beginning—from the day you leave this incredible university. Go out and fight. Fight tough, fight fair—but go out and fight. You're gonna be very successful, because now is the time to work harder than you have ever worked before. Push yourself further than you have ever pushed yourself before. Find your limits—and then smash through everything. Go and smash through.

You've watched that football team smash through—you're gonna do the same thing. You're at the age when you have the time and vitality to do really incredible things, if you give it your all. You'll look back, and a decade from now, you'll be astounded by what you've achieved.

You'll remember this day. You'll remember when the guy named Trump was giving the commencement address and he said, "I could do it." And guess what? I think you're going to remember that very fondly. I hope so.

Second of all, and very importantly, you have to love what you do, okay? You have to. I rarely see somebody that's successful that doesn't love what he or she does. That way, you really like work—it isn't work. It's fun. I find it fun. I work all the time, and I find that fun. If I didn't find it, I wouldn't be successful—whether it was real estate or in showbiz. I had a lot of different careers.

But I loved real estate so much. I was very successful in real estate because I loved it. I learned a lot from my father because I watched him work. He was a workaholic. He loved to work. He was a good man. He was a tough guy—tough as hell, actually. Now that I think back, I don't know if you could even get away with that nowadays. He was tough, but he was a good man, I'll tell you.

He worked seven days a week. He worked Saturdays, Sundays—it didn't matter. And I learned by watching him. He loved his life. He loved what he was doing. He had a great long-term marriage—many, many, many years. He beat me on that one. Now, mine were very successful, but they haven't lasted quite as long. It was close to 70 years. That was a long time. I said, "Pop, you beat me on that one."

But you know what I learned from him? That he loved life. And all he did was work. I see people that don't work hard and they're miserable. So go out and find something you love—and do it.

You have to find something that you love, and you have to follow your own instincts. Listen to your parents—they're very wise—but you have to follow your instincts and your heart, your soul, and you want to be the very, very best you can be. Treat every day like a home game against Auburn. Fight like hell and enjoy doing it—and your coach can tell you all about that.

Third thing is to think big. You know, if you're going to do something, you might as well think big, because it's just as tough. You can think small—I know a lot of people, they thought small. They're very smart. I know others that weren't nearly as smart, but they had a better picture of the big picture. Because it's just as hard to solve a small problem as a big problem. It's just as much energy and everything else, except the result is going to be a smaller one.

So love what you do—but think big, if it's possible. Now, if it's not possible, that's okay too. You do something—you have to do something that you love. You will have all the same headaches and challenges, all the same delays and setbacks, so you might as well do something that's just amazing.

America doesn't aim small. Alabama doesn't aim small. And neither do you. So think big when possible. Think big.

Fourth is work hard. Work hard. Never, ever stop. An example is a great athlete actually—Gary Player, golfer. Great, great golfer. He wasn't as big as other men. He was actually on the small side—don't tell him that, he's a friend of mine. Don't tell him that, because he doesn't understand that. But he worked very, very hard. He made up for it. He never stopped. He won 168 golf tournaments—think of that. I said, "Gary, you're winning like every weekend. Do you ever choke or anything?" He said, "I don't know what choke means."

