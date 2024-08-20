by Newt Gingrich

Anyone who has watched the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign for the last two weeks can see that the biggest challenge of 2024 will be distinguishing fact from fantasy. The Harris-Walz team’s initial speeches and ads show they have big problems with the American people.

Just a few months ago, Vice President Harris was widely considered incompetent, inarticulate, and unelectable. The propaganda press’ overwhelmingly positive, adoring early coverage has turned her into the shining star of the “politics of joy” (complete with an iconic cover of Time). However, the Democrats know that under all the happy talk there is a grim reality: The American people reject most of what Ms. Harris represents.

Most Americans think our country is on the wrong track. Americans suffer every day from the 20 percent price increases that the Joe Biden-Harris administration created. They remember that the press’s iconic political princess spent the last three-and-a-half years in an administration she can’t defend.

