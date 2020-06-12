Gingrich 360

Pelosi's Radical Bill - Part 3: Illegal Immigrants
Jun 12, 2020
Nancy Pelosi’s radical $3 trillion bill has many provisions in it, that if passed, would dramatically change our country. In this episode, Newt discusses the benefits it would provide to illegal immigrants including stimulus checks and the opportunity to vote in our elections. Part 3 of a special podcast series detailing Nancy Pelosi’s so called, HEROES Act.

