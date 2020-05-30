Gingrich 360

Pelosi's Radical Bill - Part 1: Serial Killers
May 30, 2020
Nancy Pelosi's radical $3 trillion bill has many provisions in it, that if passed, would dramatically change our country. In this episode, Newt discusses the potential release of prisoners who meet certain criteria, many of whom are some of the nation's most dangerous serial killers. Part one of a special podcast series detailing Nancy Pelosi's so called Heroes Act.

