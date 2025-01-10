Passing One Big, Beautiful Bill
A single “big, beautiful bill” that makes American more affordable and re-establishes our sovereignty can get through the House by a surprising margin.
If the potential Tax Cuts, Jobs, and Affordability Act also includes border security, reversing illegal immigration, deregulation, and lowering energy prices, it should be popular enough to gain Democrat support.
For instance, some Democratic senators are indicating support for the Laken Riley Act, which passed this week in the House. This is a sign of how President Donald Trump’s election may have changed the patterns in Washington.
There is an important lesson here.
Speaker Mike Johnson did not win a 264-159 victory by negotiating with the House Democratic leadership. He got the votes of 48 Democrats because they felt pressure from back home. They were uncomfortable trying to explain a “no” vote on expediting the deportation of criminal aliens.
Similarly in the Senate, it appears 10 or more Democratic senators may vote with the Republicans to eliminate the threat of a filibuster against the Laken Riley Act. Again, this is not occurring because Majority Leader John Thune is negotiating with Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.
Paul Weyrich, one of the great innovators of the conservative movement in the 1970s and 1980s, had a simple rule for dealing with Democrats. He would often say, “I will either get your vote in Washington or I will defeat you back home.” This model led President Ronald Reagan to get his three-year tax bill. Reagan did not negotiate with Democratic Speaker Tip O’Neill. He appealed to the nation. Grassroots pressure convinced 46 House Democrats to vote with him and against the Democratic Speaker.
There is a great opportunity to have President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance barnstorm the country and visit key Democratic districts. There are 34 Democrats from marginal districts. They should expect grassroots revolts against them if they vote for higher taxes, less take-home pay, higher energy prices, an open border, and more illegal immigration.
The 2024 election was largely decided on the issues of ending high inflation and securing the border. It’s also clear Americans support tax cuts. According to recent polling by McLaughlin & Associates, 70 percent of Americans wat to see the tax cuts from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act made permanent. Only 17 percent oppose this. Eighty-two percent of Americans want to end federal taxes on Social Security income (11 percent oppose). Similarly, 71 percent want to end federal taxes on tips for service workers, and 66 percent want to end federal taxes on overtime pay for workers.
The potential Democratic House votes come from two kinds of districts. Thirteen of these districts were carried by President Trump. The other 21 districts were narrowly won by Vice President Kamala Harris by 5 percent or less.
This strategy does not involve getting support from the House Democratic leadership. They would only support a bill which would not achieve President Trump’s goals.
The principle is simple. Liberals govern from Washington to impose their views on the country. Conservatives govern from the grassroots to impose change on Washington. President Reagan described this phenomenon in his January 1989 Farewell Address. He said his legislative victories all came from the hard work and active support of the American people.
That must be the model President Trump and Speaker Johnson use if they are going to get their values and policies enacted into law.
These are the 34 Democrats who could be persuaded.
13 Democrats in Trump-won districts
CA-13 Adam Gray
ME-02 Jared Golden
OH-09 Marcy Kaptur
NC-01 Don Davis
TX-34 Vincente Gonzalez
NV-03 Susie Lee
NY-03 Thomas Suozzi
CA-09 Josh Harder
WA-03 Marie Glusenkamp Perez
NM-02 Gabe Vasquez
TX-28 Henry Cuellar
NJ-09 Nellie Pou
MI-08 Kristen McDonald Rivet
21 Democrats in seats Harris narrowly won
OH-13 Emilia Sykes
IN-01 Frank Mrvan
NY-19 Josh Riley
NY-04 Laura Gillen
NJ-05 Josh Gottheimer
CA-45 Derek Tran
FL-23 Jared Moskowitz
NH-01 Chris Pappas
NV-01 Dina Titus
NY-18 Pat Ryan
CA-25 Raul Ruiz
NV-04 Steven Horsford
VA-07 Eugene Vindman
FL-09 Darren Sotto
NH-02 Maggie Goodlander
CA-21 Jim Costa
CA-27 George Whitesides
KS-03 Sharice Davids
CA-47 Dave Min
IL-17 Eric Sorensen
NM-03 Teresa Leger Fernandez
If you live in one of these districts – or have relatives or friends who live in them – you can help pass one big, beautiful bill this spring.
