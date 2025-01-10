by Newt Gingrich

A single “big, beautiful bill” that makes American more affordable and re-establishes our sovereignty can get through the House by a surprising margin.

If the potential Tax Cuts, Jobs, and Affordability Act also includes border security, reversing illegal immigration, deregulation, and lowering energy prices, it should be popular enough to gain Democrat support.

For instance, some Democratic senators are indicating support for the Laken Riley Act, which passed this week in the House. This is a sign of how President Donald Trump’s election may have changed the patterns in Washington.

There is an important lesson here.

Speaker Mike Johnson did not win a 264-159 victory by negotiating with the House Democratic leadership. He got the votes of 48 Democrats because they felt pressure from back home. They were uncomfortable trying to explain a “no” vote on expediting the deportation of criminal aliens.

Similarly in the Senate, it appears 10 or more Democratic senators may vote with the Republicans to eliminate the threat of a filibuster against the Laken Riley Act. Again, this is not occurring because Majority Leader John Thune is negotiating with Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Paul Weyrich, one of the great innovators of the conservative movement in the 1970s and 1980s, had a simple rule for dealing with Democrats. He would often say, “I will either get your vote in Washington or I will defeat you back home.” This model led President Ronald Reagan to get his three-year tax bill. Reagan did not negotiate with Democratic Speaker Tip O’Neill. He appealed to the nation. Grassroots pressure convinced 46 House Democrats to vote with him and against the Democratic Speaker.

There is a great opportunity to have President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance barnstorm the country and visit key Democratic districts. There are 34 Democrats from marginal districts. They should expect grassroots revolts against them if they vote for higher taxes, less take-home pay, higher energy prices, an open border, and more illegal immigration.

The 2024 election was largely decided on the issues of ending high inflation and securing the border. It’s also clear Americans support tax cuts. According to recent polling by McLaughlin & Associates, 70 percent of Americans wat to see the tax cuts from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act made permanent. Only 17 percent oppose this. Eighty-two percent of Americans want to end federal taxes on Social Security income (11 percent oppose). Similarly, 71 percent want to end federal taxes on tips for service workers, and 66 percent want to end federal taxes on overtime pay for workers.

The potential Democratic House votes come from two kinds of districts. Thirteen of these districts were carried by President Trump. The other 21 districts were narrowly won by Vice President Kamala Harris by 5 percent or less.

This strategy does not involve getting support from the House Democratic leadership. They would only support a bill which would not achieve President Trump’s goals.

The principle is simple. Liberals govern from Washington to impose their views on the country. Conservatives govern from the grassroots to impose change on Washington. President Reagan described this phenomenon in his January 1989 Farewell Address. He said his legislative victories all came from the hard work and active support of the American people.

That must be the model President Trump and Speaker Johnson use if they are going to get their values and policies enacted into law.

These are the 34 Democrats who could be persuaded.

13 Democrats in Trump-won districts

CA-13 Adam Gray

ME-02 Jared Golden

OH-09 Marcy Kaptur

NC-01 Don Davis

TX-34 Vincente Gonzalez

NV-03 Susie Lee

NY-03 Thomas Suozzi

CA-09 Josh Harder

WA-03 Marie Glusenkamp Perez

NM-02 Gabe Vasquez

TX-28 Henry Cuellar

NJ-09 Nellie Pou

MI-08 Kristen McDonald Rivet

21 Democrats in seats Harris narrowly won

OH-13 Emilia Sykes

IN-01 Frank Mrvan

NY-19 Josh Riley

NY-04 Laura Gillen

NJ-05 Josh Gottheimer

CA-45 Derek Tran

FL-23 Jared Moskowitz

NH-01 Chris Pappas

NV-01 Dina Titus

NY-18 Pat Ryan

CA-25 Raul Ruiz

NV-04 Steven Horsford

VA-07 Eugene Vindman

FL-09 Darren Sotto

NH-02 Maggie Goodlander

CA-21 Jim Costa

CA-27 George Whitesides

KS-03 Sharice Davids

CA-47 Dave Min

IL-17 Eric Sorensen

NM-03 Teresa Leger Fernandez

If you live in one of these districts – or have relatives or friends who live in them – you can help pass one big, beautiful bill this spring.

For more commentary from Newt Gingrich, visit Gingrich360.com. Also, subscribe to the Newt’s World podcast.