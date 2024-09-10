by Newt Gingrich

Washington’s response to Hamas killing six Israeli hostages is proving a case study in Western elites hiding from reality. Hamas is a vicious terrorist group that killed 1,139 people and took 251 hostages in Israel on October 7, 2023. It recently executed six hostages in cold blood to prevent them from being rescued.

The Biden-Harris administration — and nearly all Western elites — have avoided confronting Hamas’s vicious inhumanity and instead focused their anger on Prime Minister Netanyahu. This is the behavior of an out-of-touch elite class that simply can’t grasp reality.

Hamas is a clear, direct organization. It stands for the end of Israel. Its favorite slogan — echoed by all too many young westerners who have no concept of its moral meaning — is “from the river to the sea.” That slogan refers to a future in which no Israel exists and no Israeli lives.

