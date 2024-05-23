by Newt Gingrich

Two recent stories were so crazy that they made me step back and take a good look at how our enemies around the world must see us in the age of President Joe Biden.

First, a story by Reuters and others reported that most of the aid being sent to Gaza through the American-funded pier was in fact being stolen. The experts I checked with unanimously agreed it was likely being stolen by Hamas.

America’s lack of competence and seriousness is once again illustrated by a Biden administration which is now spending the American taxpayers’ money subsidizing the resurrection of Hamas. We already knew that 10 percent or more of the United Nations Relief and Works Organization staff in Gaza supported Hamas – including some who helped with the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel. It was almost certain that food and supplies would go to Hamas rather than the people of Gaza – or go to the people of Gaza as gifts from Hamas. So, the current scenario seems designed to strengthen Hamas rather help civilians.

Second, Secretary of State Antony Blinken – who was once described by Senator John McCain as “dangerous to America and to the young men and women who are fighting and serving our country” – proved his utter lack of seriousness by going to Kiev and playing at a nightclub. The Biden administration can’t get its bureaucracy to deliver weapons fast enough, but it can at least get its Secretary of State to sing in a local bar in the Ukrainian Capital.

Blinken’s musical interlude reminded me of President Bill Clinton’s Secretary of State Madeline Albright dancing for Kim Jong Il in North Korea in 2015. Albright did not stop the North Korean march to nuclear weapons, and I suspect Blinken’s musical interlude did not frighten Vladimir Putin.

As I thought about the strange lack of realism in these two events, I began to rethink the entire Obama-Biden approach to the world.

It is important to remember that Biden’s disasters are simply a continuation of the anti-American, pro-radical regime policies of President Barack Obama.

Obama launched his administration with a speech in Cairo in which he apologized for America. Obama mocked Mitt Romney for suggesting that Putin and Russia were dangerous during the 2012 presidential debates. Obama did nothing when Putin invaded Crimea. Obama did nothing when the Syrians crossed his so-called “red line” against chemical weapons. Obama wanted to be liked by the Europeans and let them shirk their NATO military obligations. The Obama administration failed to protect its own ambassador in Libya – and then deliberately lied to the American people about it.

Again and again, the pro-globalism, appeasement-biased, and anti-American attitudes were spawned by the Obama administration with then-Vice President Biden and then-advisor Blinken deeply involved. After all, it was during the Obama administration when Biden threatened to withhold billions in aid unless the Ukrainians fired the prosecutor investigating the company which had hired his son Hunter Biden.

Biden has taken the lessons of appeasement and weakness and applied them even more aggressively than Obama.

Biden’s administration pulled out of Afghanistan with inadequate preparation and ended up leaving more than $ 7 billion in weapons for the Taliban. Biden built on the Obama record of giving cash to the Iranians and released tens of billions of dollars in subsidies and impounded money as the Iranian were using their proxies to try to kill Americans.

Watching all of this, I am reminded of the Peter Sellers movie, “The Mouse that Roared.” In the film, a tiny country decides to invade America so it can be defeated and then have America rebuild it and take care of its citizens. After all, that is what America always does.

Unfortunately, the Iranians, the Taliban, Hamas, Putin, and the rest are not trying to lose.

With this record, our enemies must be laughing at America and thinking they can get away with almost anything.

It is a sobering thought.

