by Newt Gingrich

As some Senate Democrats fantasize about potentially weakening the filibuster if they can grow their majority in November, it may surprise people to learn that a former Speaker of the House strongly favors the delaying tactic.

Yes, the House operates with a simple majority and can pass a lot more legislation a lot faster than the Senate. Yes, it is frustrating to have a majority of Senators say they agree with a bill but that they don’t have enough votes to pass it.

Certainly, the modern, so-called soft filibuster, in which any member can simply say he or she is prepared to filibuster and then do nothing, is infuriating. Still, I support the filibuster — the real one.

