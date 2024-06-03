November's Election Could Decide the Fate of the Filibuster
While the modern filibuster seems a high barrier to fast action, it is worth remembering that until 1917 there was no way to force a vote.
by Newt Gingrich
As some Senate Democrats fantasize about potentially weakening the filibuster if they can grow their majority in November, it may surprise people to learn that a former Speaker of the House strongly favors the delaying tactic.
Yes, the House operates with a simple majority and can pass a lot more legislation a lot faster than the Senate. Yes, it is frustrating to have a majority of Senators say they agree with a bill but that they don’t have enough votes to pass it.
Certainly, the modern, so-called soft filibuster, in which any member can simply say he or she is prepared to filibuster and then do nothing, is infuriating. Still, I support the filibuster — the real one.