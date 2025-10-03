Next year, the campaign is going to be a Trump boom versus Democrats' gloom.

On Larry Kudlow’s show (Sept. 25, 2025), Newt Gingrich argued Democrats have trapped themselves by resisting a House-passed “clean” continuing resolution into November; blocking it risks a shutdown where the president could prioritize spending and allow layoffs in disfavored “left-wing” agencies. Citing America’s New Majority Project polling, he said voters want the government open but not with higher spending, and over 40% would blame Democrats if they demand increases. He framed current data as a “Trump effect”: first-quarter GDP near 4% (annualized), stocks up ~35% since early April, and businesses already investing thanks to retroactive tax cuts in the “one big, beautiful bill.” Repealing that bill, he claimed, would amount to the largest tax increase in U.S. history, an idea he says 84% oppose, and he noted Gallup shows Democrats at 34% favorability. Gingrich cast 2026 as “Trump boom vs. Democrats’ gloom.”

