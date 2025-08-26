Newt's World Episode 883: Ivan Eland on “Domestic Causes of American Wars”

Newt talks with Ivan Eland Senior Fellow and Director of the Center on Peace and Liberty at the Independent Institute about his new book, “Domestic Causes of American Wars: Economic and Political Triggers” Eland presents a critical analysis of the underlying domestic economic and political factors that have influenced America's involvement in wars, challenging the traditional narrative that focuses on foreign threats. He argues that many wars were unnecessary for national security and had detrimental effects on civil liberties and constitutional checks and balances, contributing to the rise of an imperial presidency. Their discussion also touches on historical and contemporary geopolitical issues, including the impact of American election cycles on war decisions, the influence of economic motives, and the potential for alternative strategic visions in international relations. Eland's insights encourage a reevaluation of historical events and propose a more nuanced understanding of the causes and consequences of American wars.
