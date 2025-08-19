Newt's World Episode 881: Kam Ghaffarian on the Future of Space Travel

Newt talks with Kam Ghaffarian, Executive Chairman of Axiom Space, about the future of commercial space travel. Kam is a visionary space and energy entrepreneur and the driving force behind several companies advancing human civilization, including Axiom Space, Intuitive Machines, X Energy, and IBX. As the Executive Chairman of Axiom Space, Kam is leading the development of the first private commercial space station to replace the International Space Station.

His journey began in Iran, inspired by the moon landing, and led him to the U.S., where he founded Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, a major NASA contractor. Kam's ventures focus on space commercialization and nuclear power solutions, with X Energy pioneering small modular reactors crucial for AI and energy needs. Axiom Space's missions have united astronauts from diverse countries, fostering international collaboration. Kam's partnerships with companies like Oakley and Prada highlight the commercial potential of space. He advocates for a shift from government-led to commercial-led space activities, emphasizing the urgency of maintaining U.S. space dominance amid global competition.