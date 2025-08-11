Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Newt's World Episode 879: Senator Tim Scott on “One Nation Always Under God”
0:00
-47:11

Newt's World Episode 879: Senator Tim Scott on “One Nation Always Under God”

Newt talks with Senator Tim Scott about his new book, “One Nation Always Under God: Profiles in Christian Courage.”
Newt Gingrich's avatar
Senator Tim Scott's avatar
Newt Gingrich
and
Senator Tim Scott
Aug 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

Newt talks with Senator Tim Scott about his new book, “One Nation Always Under God: Profiles in Christian Courage,” which highlights the influence of Christian values on America's foundational institutions and the courage of historical figures who persevered through faith. Their conversation touches on Scott's personal journey from poverty to becoming a United States Senator, emphasizing the power of dreams, imagination, and hard work. Scott shares insights on the importance of family, faith, and the American spirit, while also addressing contemporary issues such as federal spending and economic policies. They conclude by discussing Scott's recent marriage and the role of humility in public service

.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture