Newt talks with David Bahnsen, founder and chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group, about the importance of balancing the federal budget and addressing the national debt, which is nearly $37 trillion. He reflects on his past success in balancing the budget as Speaker of the House in the 1990s and emphasizes the need for fiscal responsibility. Bahnsen shares his nuanced views on the Federal Reserve's role in setting interest rates, arguing against the need for a Central Bank to set the price of money. Bahnsen critiques the current monetary policy and the impact of tariffs on the economy, expressing concerns about the effects on small businesses and advocating for pro-growth policies. Their conversation also touches on the challenges of entitlement reform, the impact of foreign investment, and the need for effective communication in political discourse. Bahnsen's Dividend Café newsletter offers insights into market trends and economic perspectives, aiming to provide objective advice for investors.
Newt's World Episode 878: Balancing the Federal Budget
Newt talks with David Bahnsen, founder and chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group, about balancing the federal budget and addressing the national debt.
Aug 11, 2025
Newt's World
Join former House Speaker, professor, historian, and futurist Newt Gingrich as he shares his lifetime of knowledge and access to the world’s most interesting minds in a new series that covers all aspects of our society. From history to health, national security to science, Newt offers stories, conversations, and context to uncover new perspectives, knowledge and insight. This podcast isn’t about politics; it’s about exploring the past, present, and future to understand where we’ve been and where we’re going. Welcome to Newt’s World, a podcast for independent thinkers.Join former House Speaker, professor, historian, and futurist Newt Gingrich as he shares his lifetime of knowledge and access to the world’s most interesting minds in a new series that covers all aspects of our society. From history to health, national security to science, Newt offers stories, conversations, and context to uncover new perspectives, knowledge and insight. This podcast isn’t about politics; it’s about exploring the past, present, and future to understand where we’ve been and where we’re going. Welcome to Newt’s World, a podcast for independent thinkers.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post