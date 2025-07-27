Newt talks with Margaret Roberts about her new book, “Blowback: The Untold Story of the FBI and the Oklahoma City Bombing.”

Newt talks with Margaret Roberts about her new book, “Blowback: The Untold Story of the FBI and the Oklahoma City Bombing.” Roberts who is the former news director of America's Most Wanted, reexamines the Oklahoma City bombing, challenging the lone wolf terrorism narrative with evidence suggesting a neo-Nazi plot and FBI involvement. Roberts reveals her investigative journey, including exclusive interviews with co-conspirator Terry Nichols, who alleges Timothy McVeigh was an undercover federal operative. Her book explores the FBI’s PATCON program, suggesting the bombing was a sting operation gone wrong. Roberts calls for transparency and the release of FBI documents to uncover the truth.

Guest:

Margaret Roberts

Blowback

