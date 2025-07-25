Newt talks with Neil Chilson, current head of AI Policy at the Abundance Institute, about President Trump’s “Winning the Race: America’s AI Action Plan.”

Newt talks with Neil Chilson, current head of AI Policy at the Abundance Institute, about President Trump’s “Winning the Race: America’s AI Action Plan,” which aims to accelerate AI innovation, build American AI infrastructure, and lead in international AI diplomacy and security. Chilson highlights the importance of AI for U.S. global dominance, emphasizing its potential in various sectors like healthcare and defense. Their conversation also touches on the strategic significance of Taiwan in chip production and the challenges of AI regulation, particularly in Europe. The Abundance Institute focuses on emerging technologies, advocating for a culture that embraces innovation and a regulatory environment that enables it. They conclude with optimism about AI's role in medicine and the potential for a future with greater technological advancements.

Guest:

Neil Chilson

