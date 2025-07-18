Newt talks with Jonathan Dickinson, CEO and José Inzunza, Chief Medical Officer, Co-Founders of Ambio Life Sciences, a global leader in integrative ibogaine treatment.

Newt talks with Jonathan Dickinson, CEO and José Inzunza, Chief Medical Officer, Co-Founders of Ambio Life Sciences, a global leader in integrative Ibogaine treatment. They discuss the potential of Ibogaine as a therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, opioid addiction, and depression. Ibogaine is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and is primarily administered in treatment facilities outside the U.S., such as in Mexico and Canada. They talk about their experiences administering Ibogaine and insights into its therapeutic effects, particularly the ability to mitigate opioid withdrawal symptoms and improve neurological health. They also highlight the importance of patient preparation and the need for ongoing support post-treatment to prevent relapse. Ambio Life Sciences collaborated with Stanford University and their pioneering clinical program for neurodegenerative diseases to study conditions like Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis. Their discussion underscores Ibogaine's potential to revolutionize addiction treatment and neurological health.

