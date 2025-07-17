Newt talks with Daniel Silva, #1 New York Times bestselling author about his new book, An Inside Job .

Newt talks with Daniel Silva, #1 New York Times bestselling novelist known for his Gabriel Allon series. Silva discusses his latest novel, An Inside Job, the 25th installment in the series, which features the intriguing character Gabriel Allon, an art restorer and legendary spy. Silva shares the inspiration behind Allon's character, including influences from real-life art restorers and historical events like Munich massacre of Israeli Olympic athletes in September 1972. Their conversation explores the novel's plot, which involves a mysterious death in Venice and a scandal at the Vatican, drawing parallels to real-world events. Silva also discusses his writing process, which includes crafting his novels in longhand on yellow legal pads, and his unique approach to storytelling without a predefined outline. Silva describes his knowledge of art, history, and the intricacies of Vatican politics, which makes this latest novel very engaging.

Guest:

Daniel Silva

An Inside Job

