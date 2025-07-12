The lives of these men are essential to understanding the American form of government and our ideals of liberty. The Founding Fathers all played key roles in the securing of American independence from Great Britain and in the creation of the government of the United States of America.

Follow and listen to more of Newt's World:

Articles

James Madison – White House

James Madison: Campaigns and Elections – Miller Center

James Madison: Domestic Affairs – Miller Center

James Madison: Foreign Affairs – Miller Center

James Madison: Life After Presidency – Miller Center

Newt's Latest Podcasts: