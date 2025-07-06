The lives of these men are essential to understanding the American form of government and our ideals of liberty. The Founding Fathers all played key roles in the securing of American independence from Great Britain and in the creation of the government of the United States of America.

Follow and listen to more of Newt's World:

Books

Valley Forge: George Washington and the Crucible of Victory

Victory at Yorktown

To Try Men's Souls

Articles

George Washington’s Biography

The Papers of George Washington

The Journal of Major George Washington

Newt's Latest Podcasts: