The lives of these men are essential to understanding the American form of government and our ideals of liberty. The Founding Fathers all played key roles in the securing of American independence from Great Britain and in the creation of the government of the United States of America.

Follow and listen to more of Newt's World:

Articles:

Samuel Adams: Boston's Radical Revolutionary – National Park Service

Samuel Adams – American Battlefield Trust

Newt's Latest Podcasts: