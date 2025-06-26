Newt talks with Yaakov Katz, former editor-in-chief of “The Jerusalem Post,” about President Trump's decision to deploy B-2 bombers to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, leading to a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Newt talks with Yaakov Katz, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post, about President Trump's decision to deploy B-2 bombers to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, leading to a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Their discussion examines the implications of these bombings on Middle Eastern geopolitics, Israel's military strategy, and the potential for lasting peace. Katz highlights the historic nature of the U.S. and Israeli military actions, the strategic dismantling of Iran's nuclear capabilities, and the broader impact on regional stability. They also talk about the challenges of achieving regime change in Iran, the role of Sunni Arab states, and the future of Gaza post-conflict. Katz emphasizes the need for a new governing entity in Gaza and the importance of deradicalization for lasting peace.

Guest:

Yaakov Katz

While Israel Slept: How Hamas Surprised the Most Powerful Military in the Middle East

