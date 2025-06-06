Newt talks with Anatol Lieven, Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, about the recent drone attacks in Russia and Ukraine.

Newt talks with Anatol Lieven, Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, about the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting recent drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian aircraft and Russia's subsequent retaliatory strikes. Lieven provides insights into the historical and current dynamics of Russian Ukrainian relations. They discuss the stability of Putin's regime, the impact of military technology on warfare, and the strategic implications for the United States and Europe. They also touch on the potential consequences for neighboring countries and the geopolitical complexities involving China.

Guest:

Anatol Lieven – Director, Eurasia Program, Quincy Institute

