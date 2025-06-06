Newt talks with Gerard Robinson, a professor of practice at the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of Virginia, about his recent article on how World War II influenced prison policy.

Newt talks with Gerard Robinson, a professor of practice at the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of Virginia, about his recent article on how World War II influenced prison policy. Their conversation explores Robinson's experiences mentoring youth in the juvenile justice system and teaching fifth grade, which shaped his views on criminal justice reform. They discuss the impact of high suspension rates on future incarceration, the importance of education in reducing recidivism, and innovative programs like Texas's Prison Entrepreneurship Program. Robinson shares insights from international prison visits, highlighting Norway's principle of normality and its potential application in the U.S. Their discussion also covers historical treatment of prisoners of war in the U.S. compared to Japanese Americans during WWII, and the implications of the 1871 Virginia Supreme Court ruling on prisoners as "slaves of the state." Robinson's work and publications are available through the University of Virginia and the American Enterprise Institute.

Guest:

Gerard Robinson

