Newt talks with Ilan Berman, Senior Vice President of the American Foreign Policy Council in Washington, D.C., about President Trump’s four-day, three-nation visit to the Middle East this week.

Newt talks with Ilan Berman, Senior Vice President of the American Foreign Policy Council in Washington, D.C., about President Trump’s four-day, three-nation visit to the Middle East this week. President Trump's visit marked a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, focusing on economic engagement and regional security. During his trip, Trump announced multi-billion dollar deals with Gulf nations, including a major order for Boeing jets from Qatar, signaling a strong U.S. commitment to the region. The President’s visit also included lifting sanctions on Syria and meeting with Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa. The Trump administration's renewed diplomacy with Iran aims to forge a more comprehensive and lasting nuclear agreement, amidst ongoing regional tensions. Berman highlights Trump's transformational approach, prioritizing economic opportunities and strategic partnerships over traditional nation-building efforts.

Guest:

Ilan Berman, Senior Vice President of the American Foreign Policy Council

