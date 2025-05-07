Newt talks with Dr. Weifeng Zhong about the Policy Change Index (PCI), which uses artificial intelligence to predict the Taiwan Strait crises by scanning CCP propaganda media.

Newt discusses the potential crises between China and Taiwan with Dr. Weifeng Zhong, a senior advisor at the America First Policy Institute and an affiliate scholar at the Mercatus Center. Dr. Zhong leads the open-source Policy Change Index project, which uses AI and machine learning to analyze propaganda texts and predict government actions. Their conversation explores the Chinese Communist Party's attitude towards Taiwan, the role of propaganda in shaping public sentiment, and the implications of China's domestic challenges on its foreign policy. Dr. Zhong highlights the importance of monitoring changes in propaganda to understand Beijing's intentions and discusses the potential impact of economic weakness on China's approach to Taiwan. They also discuss the use of AI in analyzing North Korean propaganda and the broader implications of Chinese technology in global surveillance. Dr. Zhong's insights provide a nuanced understanding of the geopolitical dynamics in the Taiwan Strait and the role of AI in predicting potential conflicts.

Guest:

Dr. Weifeng Zhong

