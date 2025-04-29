Newt talks with Anthony Esposito, CEO of Island Capital Investments, about the current stock market volatility, the Federal Reserve's role, and the impact of tariffs.

Newt talks with Anthony Esposito, founder and CEO of Island Capital Investments, about the current stock market volatility, the Federal Reserve's role, and the impact of tariffs. Esposito shares insights from his technical analysis model, predicting a bear market and emphasizing the need for structural economic changes. He critiques past and present Federal Reserve policies, highlighting the importance of focusing on price stability. Their conversation also covers the broader implications of tariffs and trade deficits, suggesting that the U.S. is poised for significant economic growth due to substantial onshoring and investment. Esposito underscores the importance of objective market analysis and shares his investment strategy, which currently leans towards short positions until market conditions stabilize.

Guest:

Anthony Esposito

Do you want access to more of Newt’s commentary? Become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle to get even more involved in our nation’s happenings. If you join today, you’ll receive a free autographed copy of one of Newt’s best sellers.