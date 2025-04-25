Newt talks with Mark Joseph about his new book, "Making Reagan,” about the film starring Dennis Quaid as President Ronald Reagan.

The “Reagan” movie, starring Dennis Quaid, faced numerous challenges during its production, including pandemic-related shutdowns, an actor’s strike, and concerns about audiences returning to theaters. “Reagan” released in theaters on August 30th, 2024, and is a historical drama which chronicles President Ronald Reagan's life from his humble beginnings to his presidency. Newt’s guest is film producer, Mark Joseph, who has also authored a book titled "Making Reagan," detailing the two-decade journey to create the movie. Mark Joseph will be speaking at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley on April 29th, the event will be accessible both in-person and virtually. Please go to: https://www.reaganfoundation.org/events to register.

Guest:

Mark Joseph

Making Reagan

