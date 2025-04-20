Newt talks with Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes about their new book "FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House."

The 2024 presidential election was one of the most unprecedented and dramatic contests in American history. The election saw a sitting president drop his reelection bid, a former president survives felony convictions and an assassination attempt, and a vice president launch an unexpected 107-day campaign. Newt talks with bestselling authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, about their new book, "FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House." They provide an in-depth look at the characters, motivations, and events of the election, based on interviews with over 150 insiders. Their conversation covers the surprising twists of the election, including Biden's debate performance, his eventual withdrawal, and the rise of Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. They also discuss Trump's strategic decisions and his ability to connect with voters in unique ways.

Guest:

Jonathan Allen

Amie Parnes

