Newt talks with David Beckworth, former international economist for the U.S. Treasury Department, about President Trump’s new tariff strategy.

President Trump announced a new tariff strategy called "Liberation Day" aimed at imposing reciprocal tariffs to level the playing field with other countries. Newt’s guest is David Beckworth, a former international economist for the U.S. Treasury Department and senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center. They discuss the implications of this new tariff policy. Beckworth explains the historical context and mechanics of tariffs, and the potential economic impacts, including the risk of stagflation and the effects on U.S. manufacturing. He also highlights concerns about the politicization of the Federal Reserve and the potential for increased lobbying. Their conversation also touches on the broader implications for international trade relations and the challenges businesses may face in adapting to the new tariff landscape.

David Beckworth, former international economist for the U.S. Treasury Department and currently a Senior Research Fellow with the Mercatus Center and host of the popular podcast, Macro Musings.

Guest:

David Beckworth

